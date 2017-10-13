Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Ravens

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Ravens in Week 6:

RICK MORRISSEY

Ravens 24-13

The first game of Mitch Trubisky’s NFL career was the mixed bag most everyone expected. His first road figures to be more of the same. Everything is a learning experience this season. Season: 3-2.

RICK TELANDER

Ravens, 24-20

This is beginning to be about a rookie quarterback’s learning curve and team injuries. That’s it in a nutshell. The curve is wide and the hurt guys many. Season: 3-2.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Ravens, 24-21

The Ravens have good players, but they’re not a particularly good team. The Bears can beat them. But who knows what Trubisky will do in his first road start. The whole team seemingly struggles every game away from Soldier Field. Season: 2-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Ravens, 21-17

Trubisky makes the Bears far more fun, but he doesn’t make them good — yet. The Bears haven’t won a road game since Dec. 27, 2015. Ravens are 9-3 at home in the same span. Season: 3-2.

MARK POTASH

Ravens, 24-14

Rookie Mitch Trubisky’s supporting cast figures to be more on-point after a disappointing performance in his debut. But Trubisky will be challenged in his first NFL road game. Season: 3-2.