Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson: Bears will come back with ‘chip on our shoulder’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bears safety Eddie Jackson was only seconds into his first interview following practice Wednesday at the ESPN World Wide Center before he was interrupted.

“It feels good, man,” Jackson said of being at the Pro Bowl. “It’s a blessing …”

Enter Tarik Cohen. On his phone and on Instagram.

“First day of practice done, man,” Cohen said. “You all know ‘Bojack’ out there. The real right way.”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson was active against the Eagles but didn't play. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Jackson instantly put his arms around Cohen and jumped into his video.

“The real right way,” Jackson said. “The super right way.”

Then off Cohen went. The seven Bears players in the Pro Bowl are having fun. It’s important to, quarterback Mitch Trubisky said several times.

And that’s particularly true for Jackson, who watched the Bears’ turnaround season end against the Eagles in the playoffs from the sideline because of a high-ankle sprain.

“I’m feeling good,” said Jackson, who will play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday. “It’s just been steady rehab and getting back. But it feels good.”

But it doesn’t feel good to reflect upon how the Bears’ season ended. Jackson injured his right ankle returning an interception of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 15.

Jackson missed the final two games of the regular season with the goal being to return in the wild-card round against the Eagles. But the defensive coaching staff decided after a brief pre-game workout that Deon Bush was the better, healthier option.

Jackson dressed in full equipment for the game but that was only because tight end Trey Burton was inactive because of his surprise groin injury.

“It was tough, man,” Jackson said. “It sucked, especially not being able to go out there and play and just watching from the sideline. It sucked, man.”

The Bears’ defense clearly missed Jackson’s play-making abilities against the Eagles. During his second season, he made six interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and recovered two fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown.

“It’s just sucks, man, watching the teams compete [in the playoffs],” Jackson said. “[Respect] out to those guys, but it’s just knowing that should have been us. There is still that feeling in the back of the mind.”

Having fun this week at the Pro Bowl with Cohen, Trubisky, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, center Cody Whitehair and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. helps forget those feelings.

“Oh, man, it feels good,” Jackson said.

But Jackson can’t wait to be on the field with them again when it counts.

“Next year,” Jackson said, “we’re definitely coming back with a chip on our shoulder,”