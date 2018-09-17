Bears hold onto win this time, top Seahawks, 24-17

Mitch Trubisky looked lost at times Monday. Matt Nagy’s offense looked a lot the way it did in the opener — exciting at first, then pedestrian.

But say this for the Bears: this time, when they had a chance to intercept a pass to win the game, they did it.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson down the left sideline and ran for a 47-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play to seal a 24-17 win at Soldier Field.

The Bears improved to 1-1 and, they hope, flushed the nightmare of their season-opening loss to the rival Packers. In the opener, cornerback Kyle Fuller dropped a pick that would have sealed a victory against the Packers, who rallied to win.

Seahawks running back Mike Davis is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris and defensive end Akiem Hicks during the second half Monday. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

The Bears’ defense was more dominant than it was in the opener. Rather than start strong and fade in the second half, Khalil Mack anchored a squad that allowed only a ridiculous field goal in the first half — Sebastian Janikowski hit a 56-yard kick as the frame expired.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett caught a 19-yard touchdown pass over Kyle Fuller that looked a lot like Geronimo Allison’s the week before.

Otherwise, though, the Bears terrorized Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the same night they honored former linebacker Brian Urlacher at halftime.

Trubisky threw two first-half interceptions but also two touchdowns — one on the Bears’ first offensive possession, and another two plays into the fourth quarter.

The first score provided another glimpse into Nagy’s play-calling mind. On first-and-goal from the three, Trubisky took a snap and held the ball in front of him to hand the ball off to Tarik Cohen, who ran from his right side across his face.

Trubisky held the ball an extra beat, watching Seahawks inside linebacker Austin Calitro, who was playing the run. When Calitro widened out, thinking Cohen would get the ball, Trubisky shoveled the ball forward with his right hand to tight end Trey Burton, who had been acting like a pulling blocker. Burton crossed the goal line before he was touched.

The Bears’ second offensive score came when Trubisky found rookie Anthony Miller for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Down 14 in the final two minutes, the Seahawks marched 99 yards and scored on a two-yard pass to tight end Will Dissly with 14 seconds to play. They tried an onside kick and failed, and the Bears took a knee to seal their first win.