Stand and deliver: Bears CB Prince Amukamara makes first pick-six vs. Seahawks

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara marked off things in his mind as the Seahawks came to the line of scrimmage for a second-and-nine play from their own 46-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Empty-set formation? Check.

Three-step drop by quarterback Russell Wilson? Check.

Quick stop route? It’s time to go.

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara scored on a 49-yard pick-six vs. the Seahawks. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

“That’s just one of the routes that we have on our tip sheet,” Amukamara said after the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Seahawks on Monday night at Soldier Field. “Each group [and] position gets a test a couple of days before the game, and that was one of the test questions. I’m glad I paid attention and studied.”

It turned into a pivotal interception for the Bears.

Amukamara jumped in front of running back Rashaad Penny, picked off the pass and returned it 49 yards to the end zone. It gave the Bears a two-touchdown lead with 6:37 left.

“It was my first pick-six ever [in the NFL],” said Amukamara, who was re-signed to a three-year, $27 million contract. “It was great selfishly, but collectively, I’m glad it helped out the team. It was a huge play in the game.”

Amukamara has a lofty goal of making 10 interceptions this season, but he’s now on pace for eight. It was Amukamara’s first interception since Sept. 24, 2015, with the Giants — a 32-21 win against the Redskins.

“Against Kirk Cousins at home,” Amukamara recalled.

His interception also was the big play the Bears’ defense couldn’t make last week to close out the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 1.

“I didn’t know who was going to do it,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “But I do know that we have a bunch of playmakers. And I knew that at some point one of us is going to get loose and make a play. Shoot, I was trying to get it. I was so happy for Prince. Prince took that back to the house.”

After the interception, Amukamara only had to beat Wilson to the end zone, which he did by cutting back inside.

“[Wilson] had a pretty good angle,” Amukamara said. “But, yeah, [you] don’t get caught by a quarterback.”