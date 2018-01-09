Bears talking to Vic Fangio about coordinator job, will ‘let this play out’

New head coach Matt Nagy knows that keeping Vic Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator is an important step in his first few days in charge. Yet on the same day Fangio became a free agent, the Bears said discussions hadn’t yet resulted in a deal.

“You know that I have a ton of respect for Vic, and we’re talking to Vic right now,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “We thought, let this play out. Matt’s just getting his feet set and after that, his first priority is going to be our existing staff and then attacking the coaching candidates.”

Nagy, who will oversee the offense, said that figuring out the defensive coordinator job is critical.

“We all are aware of that situation and that’s a very important hire for me, but there’s a lot of things that go into that decision, and Vic and I have talked, we understand that. We understand the situation, but that’s something were gonna attack here after we get going here with today. Were gonna attack that full steam ahead and were gonna make a clear decision about what’s best for Vic and what’s best for this organization.”

Vic Fangio is a free agent. (AP)

Fangio is said to be coveted by the rival Packers, who have a vacancy,

Nagy wouldn’t specify a preference between the 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, saying that 60 percent of the defense in the NFL is played in nickel or dime packages anyway.

“It sounds good, but a lot of times you go back and you study tape and see the even front you had … and there are teams now where they play sub defenses they had a nickel in the whole game,” he said. “You want to be careful not to put too much emphasis on that. I do understand that’s something with guys you draft and different positions. But we’ll evaluate that.”