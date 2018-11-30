Bears vs. Giants: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

It’s unlikely the Giants can pull off the upset without rookie running back Saquon Barkley having a big night. The Penn State product has been as good as advertised as a rusher (171 carries, 829 yards, 4.8 avg., 8 TDs) and receiver (71 receptions, 581 yards, 8.2 avg., 4 TDs).

The 5-11, 233-pound Barkley has an NFL-high seven carries of 25 or more yards, including rushes of 68, 51, 50 and 46 yards. He also has pass receptions of 57 and 55 yards.

The Bears counter with the No. 2 rush defense in the NFL in both yards per game (80.8) and yards per carry (3.6). But after holding the Jets (57), Bills (98), Lions (76) and Vikings (22) under 100 total rushing yards, the Bears allowed 111 against LaGarrette Blount (19-88) and the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (26), the No. 2 overall pick in the draft from Penn State, is fourth in the NFL in rushing this season (829 yards, 4.8 avg.), including rushes of 68, 51, 50 and 46 yards. | Chris Szagola/AP photo

“It’s gonna take all 11 people to stop him,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “The guy will take any handoff that’s designed to go anywhere and the ball could end up anywhere. He’s got speed, power, elusiveness, so he’s everything that he was made out to be.”

TRENDING

The Bears have not had a negative turnover margin in any game this season — the only team in the NFL without one. They are tied with the Browns for the league lead in turnover margin at plus-14.

The Giants are 3-1 when they have a positive turnover margin and are 0-7 when they have a negative turnover margin.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack has eight sacks and five forced fumbles but could be due after a quiet game against the Lions (one tackle) on Thanksgiving Day.

The Giants are 26th in sacks allowed per pass play (38 overall). Left tackle Nate Solder, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, has been a disappointment as an expensive (four years, $62 million) free-agent signing. Leonard Floyd might have an even better matchup vs. right tackle Chad Wheeler on the other side.

X-FACTOR

The Bears’ mental toughness will be tested in a potential trap game against a 3-8 team on the road. The Bears are coming off a mini-bye after playing on Thanksgiving and might be prone to exhaling after winning three division games in 12 days. They were noticeably sloppy coming off their actual bye in a Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, but that is considered a heat-related anomaly at Halas Hall.

“I always like it when we put together a good week of practice and I felt like we did that,” coach Matt Nagy said. “The guys are focused and had a good energy to them, which is nice to see.”