Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is in a groove again after returning from a two-game absence with an ankle injury — three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in victories over the Lions and Vikings. Mack had two sacks against the Lions on Nov. 11 — beating right tackle Taylor Decker and left tackle Rick Wagner.

Decker and Wagner will be under the gun again Sunday — Mack figures to be even quicker on artificial turf and Leonard Floyd is coming off a big game as a left-side complement to Mack. But the Lions have protected Matthew Stafford better at Ford Field. They allowed 16 sacks in back-to-back road games against the Vikings (10) and Bears (six), but Matthew Stafford was sacked only once last week against the Panthers. In fact, the Lions have allowed only eight sacks in five home games this season.

TRENDING

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (bottom) recovers a fumble during the first quarter of his team's 25-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears have won four consecutive games for the first time since the 2012 season, when they won six straight games. They’ve never trailed in the four-game stretch — taking leads of 7-3 (Jets), 28-0 (Bills), 26-7 (Lions) and 14-0 (Vikings).

KEY PLAYER

Lions’ Pro Bowl cornerback Darius “Big Play” Slay is back after missing the first game against the Bears with a knee injury. Slay’s absence was noticeable, as the the Lions were discombobulated in the secondary against the Bears, allowing 355 passing yards — including plays of 55, 45, 36, 35, 27, 26 and 24 yards.

Anthony Miller had the two biggest plays — he was wide open on both. But Slay figures to match up with Allen Robinson, who had six receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns — including plays of 36, 35, 27 and 26 yards — against the Lions at Soldier Field.

Slay led the NFL in pass break-ups (26) and interceptions (eight) last season — including two interceptions of Mitch Trubisky in a 20-10 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field last season.

X-FACTOR

With Mitch Trubisky doubtful with a shoulder injury, Chase Daniel is expected to get his first start since 2014, when he was 16-of-27 for 157 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and a 75.7 rating in a 19-7 victory over the Chargers in Week 17. He’s thrown three passes in a regular-season game since then.

A road game against a division opponent is not an ideal spot for a back-up to start for the first time in nearly four years, but Daniel has a good grasp of Matt Nagy’s offense — arguably a better grasp of it than Trubisky based on Daniel’s three years of experience in Kansas City. He certainly looked capable in a preseason game against the Chiefs, when he directed three consecutive touchdown drives — much of it against the Chiefs’ first-string defense. With an offense in mid-season form and an attacking defense on a roll, this should not be an overwhelming chore for Daniel.