Bears vs. Packers: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

As much as Aaron Rodgers has tormented the Bears over the years, the Packers have flummoxed the Bears with their running game as well. They’re averaging 146 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry in five games of the John Fox era.

Rookie Aaron Jones has been the latest revelation, albeit a hot-and-cold one. He had 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Bears in Week 4 after Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs, and had breakout games against the Cowboys (19-125, 1 TD) and Saints (17-131, 1 TD). But he only had five carries for 12 yards last week against the Lions.

The Bears are 13th in the NFL in rushing defense and could be without Danny Trevathan (calf). Christian Jones, playing for injured/suspended Jerrell Freeman, leads the Bears in tackles. Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski would start for Trevathan.

Packers quarterback Brett Hundley gets past Detroit Lions' Ziggy Ansah during the Lions' 30-17 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Montgomery has returned and bears watching. He is averaging 8.3 yards per carry against the Bears (30-250), and 3.8 yards per carry against the rest of the league (115-440).

TRENDING

The Packers are 2-10-1 when Aaron Rodgers does not start or finish a game because of injury, including 0-3 this season. They were 4-1 when Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in the first quarter against the Vikings. They lost that game 23-10, then lost to the Saints 26-17 and Lions 30-17 last week.

KEY PLAYER

Brett Hundley, a fifth-round draft pick from UCLA in 2015, will be making is third NFL start. Hundley struggled in his first start against the Saints (12-of-25, 87 yards, no touchdowns, one interceptions, 39.9 rating), but showed significant improvement last week against the Lions, when he completed 26-of-38 passes for 245 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Hundley’s mobility might be his best asset at this point. He has rushed seven times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

“Just like with Aaron Rodgers, you’ve got to be careful with his feet, getting out of the pocket,” Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “He’s maybe not as refined or as good [as Rodgers], but he has all the same tools at the line of scrimmage as far as hard-counting and things like that.”

X-FACTOR

The Bears have the added pressure of meeting the highest expectations for a victory in three seasons under Fox. The Bears are six-point favorites — the first time they have been favored against the Packers since 2008.

The last time the Bears were favored under Fox, they were coming off a bye following a victory over the Vikings in Week 10 last season — and fell flat in a 36-10 road loss to the Buccaneers. This will be a test of just how far they’ve come under Fox.

