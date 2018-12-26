Bears WR Allen Robinson, S Eddie Jackson, OLB Aaron Lynch miss practice

The Bears practiced Wednesday without their receiving yards leader or Pro Bowl safety.

Allen Robinson sat out with sore ribs, three days after hurting them while diving for a 43-yard completion against the 49ers. He returned to finish the game, but coach Matt Nagy said he was sore afterward.

Eddie Jackson, meanwhile, will stay on the same plan as last week, Nagy said. The safety hasn’t practiced since spraining his right ankle after interception Aaron Rodgers. Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who has a sprained right elbow, sat out of his fourth-straight practice, too.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was limited with a knee injury.

Allen Robinson makes a 43-yard catch against the 49ers on Sunday. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Bears don’t figure to push Robinson to be ready for Week 17 if it ensures he’s healthy for the postseason.

They’re hopeful Jackson and Lynch can play in the playoffs.

“We do think that they’re getting better, which is good,” Nagy said. “But we’ll just kind of monitor this week and see exactly where they’re at. But they are getting better.”

Nagy pushed back against a suggestion that it would make sense to rest his players Sunday, when the Bears are playing for the slim chance of a first-round playoff bye. The Bears would have to beat the Vikings, who are playing for their postseason lives, and hope the Rams beat the 49ers to get a first-round playoff bye. If the Rams win, the Bears are locked in at No. 3.

The Bears could, however, pull their starters in the second half Sunday if the Rams have a large lead on the 49ers.

“Where it gets real easy is if you just go and you play your guys to win,” he said. “It would have to be something that somebody comes to me and says, ‘Hey, listen, it’s a complete blowout.’ And then you still have decisions to make as well.

“We’re going there to win the game. Regardless of who is in the game, we’re going to win the game. None of that’s gonna change for any of the players, the coaches.”