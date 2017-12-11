Bears’ Zach Miller returns to Halas Hall after 8 surgeries in 6 weeks

Bears tight end Zach Miller had eight surgeries in a six-week span after dislocating his knee Oct. 29 against the Saints.

He returned to Halas Hall on Monday, only a few days removed from being able to bend his left knee for the first time Friday.

Amazingly, despite suffering an injury most consider career-threatening, he didn’t rule out wanting to play football again.

“It’s possible,” he said with a smile.

Zach Miller returned to Halas Hall on Monday. (Sun-Times Media)

He said his major knee ligaments — the ACL, MCL and PCL — are “good,” and that he’s been told his knee was surprisingly intact despite the horrifying dislocation.

“I haven’t really thought much of football from now on, you know what I mean?” he said. “I haven’t got to that point. For me right now, it’s just getting this right, getting healed up and when that point comes, make a decision.

“Do I want to play football? What do you think? I’ve been a football player my whole life. I would love to play football. We’ll cross that road when it’s time. …

“I think that’s going to depend on me, to be honest with you, whether I want to or not. I’m not at the point where I even want to make that decision.”

Amputation, he said, was a fear in the moments after he was injured while catching an overturned touchdown pass at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He knew his feel felt different than a typical injury, he said, and started to panic at first that he might lose his leg to amputation.

“A couple wrong turns away from it actually happening,” he said. “A couple minutes away from having that be real.”

The decision by Bears staffers to take him to University Medical Center probably saved his leg from amputation. Repairing the torn artery did just that. Miller said his artery doesn’t face any further complications.

He returned to the Chicago area and was finally released to go home 23 days after the Saints game.

“He’s handled it like a champ,” coach John Fox said. “Like people who know him would expect him to.”

Fox hasn’t watched the replay of the injury, and says he never will.

“I don’t slow down when there’s accidents, either,” he said.

Stuck at home, Miller is teaching himself the piano — he played Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” the other day — and bought six new video games. He’s been playing “Madden” to get his football fix. He watches Bears games, including Sunday’s 33-7 win against the Bengals.

“Yesterday was awesome,” he said.