Blackhawks’ modest point streak comes to an emphatic stop in Colorado

DENVER — The Blackhawks’ situation hasn’t changed over the past week. But their attitude certainly has. Fun has crept back into the dressing room, the misery and dreariness of the past two months yielding to promise and optimism.

Some of that is taking five of six points against the Islanders, Sharks and Jets. Some of that is an influx of enthusiastic young players making their NHL debuts. And some of it is a 36-year-old accountant posting a perfect save percentage against one of the league’s most talented teams.

“It’s always better winning,” Duncan Keith said. “But for some reason, there’s been a really good vibe in the room since the Islanders game [last Saturday]. Just more positivity, and trying to make a concerted effort to keep it that way.”

Of course, it’s still a last-place team playing its fifth-string goaltender and four guys who are in their first week in the NHL. And Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche was a pretty harsh comedown, snapping the Hawks’ modest point streak at three games — their longest since late January.

Colorado's J.T. Compher tangles with Connor Murphy in the second period of Friday's game. (AP Photo)

The Avs, who entered the night one point out of the second wild card, badly needed this one. And a trio of power-play goals — Sven Andrighetto in the first, Tyson Barrie in the second, and Mikko Rantanen in the third — was all it took. Tyler Jost and Andrighetto added even-strength goals later in the third. Collin Delia, who left Thursday’s win over Winnipeg early with cramps, made 31 saves and suffered his first loss.

But the big picture continues to look brighter — or, at least, less bleak — than it did during the team’s February death spiral. For the third straight game, at least one player made his NHL debut, this time Blake Hillman, who had plenty of friends, family and former teammates from the University of Denver in the building to cheer him on. Unfortunately for Hillman, the fifth goal went in off his stick.

No mas, Tomas?

Friday’s game was the 19th straight that Tomas Jurco played for the Blackhawks, his longest such streak in more than two years. His has been a fitful career, marked by healthy scratches and lengthy stints in the American Hockey League, his undeniable talent never really translating to the scoresheet.

But like any player, the more he plays. the better he feels. The first two-goal game of his career on Thursday night gave him six goals and four assists in 27 games this season — modest numbers, but not negligible.

“I’ve been playing a lot, so it’s really good for me,” he said. “It’s too bad we haven’t won as many games as we wanted to, but personally, I’ve felt pretty good.”

Jurco will be a restricted free agent this summer, and with the season-long influx of young forwards, his future is uncertain. But Jurco hopes these last two months are enough to earn him another chance in Chicago.

“For sure, I would like to stay here,” he said. “I like the system. The city’s great, everything around the hockey is great, the people are great. There’s really not a reason for me to not want to come back. If i”m going to be playing [a lot] like I am right now, it’s going to be great for me.”

Roster report

Jan Rutta was scratched to make room for Hillman. Jonathan Toews and John Hayden both skated in Chicago on Friday and could play Wednesday in St. Louis.