Blackhawks trade J-F Berube to Blue Jackets

The Blackhawks cleared out some goaltending depth by trading J-F Berube to the Blue Jackets for forward Jordan Schroeder on Wednesday. The move comes amid reports that veteran netminder Cam Ward is a potential target for Chicago in free agency, which starts Sunday.

Berube still has one year remaining at a $700,000 cap hit on the two-year contract he signed with the Blackhawks last summer. The 26-year-old had a month-long stint with the Hawks in the spring while Corey Crawford was on the mend, but spent much of his lone season with the organization playing in Rockford.

He recorded an .894 save percentage in 13 NHL games and a .920 save percentage in 15 AHL games last season.

The Blackhawks needed to move a goaltender given their crowded depth chart. The team already has Corey Crawford, Anton Forsberg, Collin Delia and recent signing Kevin Lankinen under contract for 2018-19, so it would’ve been difficult to find minutes for all of these goalies. That’s especially true if the Hawks bring in a free agent like Ward.

Schroeder, signed through next season at a $650,000 cap hit, should provide organizational forward depth next season. The 2009 first-round pick has recorded 42 points in 165 NHL games across six partial seasons with the Wild, Canucks and Blue Jackets. At the AHL level, he’s recorded 231 points in 340 games.