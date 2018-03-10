Anthony Duclair injured, Bruins rally past Blackhawks with four power-play goals

Boston's David Krejci scores the first of his two power-play goals on J-F Berube during the first period Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo)

BOSTON — John Hayden wasn’t just resigned to spending the rest of the season in Rockford, he was genuinely excited about it. Sure, everyone wants to be in the NHL, and Hayden’s on a two-way contract, so he certainly makes a lot more money when he’s with the Blackhawks, but Hayden was playing major minutes and chasing a playoff spot. He was having fun.

Well, as Joel Quenneville always says, things change quickly in this business.

Hayden found himself an emergency call-up on Saturday when Vinnie Hinostroza had to leave the team to attend to a family matter. Hayden showed up in Boston, had a goal and a fight in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins, and might be here to stay because of a right-leg injury suffered by Anthony Duclair. Joel Quenneville said Duclair will miss one or two weeks.

The Bruins scored three goals in less than three minutes in the third period, including two power-play goals on one Patrick Kane double-minor for high-sticking, to rally for the win. Boston had four power-play goals and a shorthanded goal in the win.

But the final month of the season isn’t so much about wins and losses for the Hawks as it is about evaluating their young talent and seeing who might be a good fit next season. Saturday’s game was full of promising performances against a depleted Bruins squad that was without Patrice Bergeron (foot), Charlie McAvoy (knee) and David Backes (suspension).

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson, fresh off signing a two-year contract extension, had a goal and two primary assists for his first three-point game. Seventeen seconds (sound familiar?) after David Krejci’s first of two power-play goals made it 2-0 Bruins, Gustafsson’s blast from the blue line was tipped in by Jonathan Toews. Twenty-nine seconds after that, another Gustafsson shot made it through cleanly, tying the game at 2-2.

Hayden dropped the gloves and wrestled Sean Kuraly to the ice less than six minutes into the game, then beat Rask with a hard shot from close range early in the second period to put the Hawks up 3-2.

And rookie Matthew Highmore blasted a shot from the right circle past Tuukka Rask to put the Hawks ahead 4-3 late in the second period. Highmore celebrated his first NHL goal (and point) by dropping to one knee and letting out a primal scream. The lead didn’t last, however, as the Bruins scored three times in a span of 2:55 to take the win. Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Another possibly significant piece of the future, Duclair, had to be helped off the ice after a scary collision with Bruins star Brad Marchand midway through the first period. Marchand, apparently trying to avoid making contact with Duclair, left his feet and clothes-lined Duclair, whose right knee buckled underneath him as he fell to the ice. Duclair was down for a couple of minutes, grabbing his knee, before being helped off the ice by Patrick Sharp and head athletic trainer Mike Gapski. Duclair put no weight on his right leg as he was helped off, and didn’t return.

