Blackhawks put Corey Crawford on injured reserve, recall Collin Delia

The Blackhawks put goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve Monday, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games after his latest head injury. The move is officially retroactive to Sunday.

Crawford, who has gone 6-14-2 this season with .902 save percentage, suffered a concussion early in Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Sharks, and it’s a particularly concerning injury given his history. He missed 52 games last year and the first two weeks of this season because of a concussion.

In his absence, veteran backup Cam Ward is the Hawks’ top option. They also recalled goalie Collin Delia from Rockford to fill the No. 2 role on the depth chart.

This season with Rockford, Delia is 7-5-4 with a 2.34 goals against average in 17 appearances. He currently leads the AHL with a .933 save percentage.