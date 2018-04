Blackhawks will retain Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman for 2018-19 season

Joel Quenneville will be back with the Blackhawks next season. | G-Jun Yam/AP Photo

The Chicago Blackhawks won’t be making any major changes to their leadership core for the 2018-19 season. General manager Stan Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville will be retained despite missing the playoffs this year, Blackhawks team president John McDonagh announced Thursday.

More to come…