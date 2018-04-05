On the Beat: Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman are staying, so now what?

John McDonough finally announces that both coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman are returning to the Blackhawks next season, despite the team’s last-place finish in the Central Division. Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com discuss the decision, and what it means for the Hawks going forward.

Hear from McDonough himself (4:00) as Mark and Tracey interview him about the decisions and his expectations for the Hawks next season and beyond. The hosts then get into whether or not the possibility of a firing will now hang over Quenneville at the beginning of next season (11:15) and what Bowman needs to do this summer to improve the Hawks and justify his staying (17:20). Will Friday’s game against the Blues be the last one Patrick Sharp ever plays at the United Center? Tracey and Mark offer their predictions, and discuss Sharp’s legacy in Chicago (20:30). They then answer several listener questions (27:25) on potential staff changes, the Calder Trophy, the Hart Trophy, Andreas Martinsen and more.

Subscribe to On The Beat on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, or via RSS.