Blackhawks notes: Patrick Kane’s season among franchise’s best

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It will be covered up by the muck of another disappointing season for the Blackhawks and him going quiet in the final stage of the playoff push, but Patrick Kane put together an incredible season.

Kane’s 44 goals and 65 assists for a career-high 109 points heading into the game Saturday night at Nashville was on par with his 2015-16 MVP season was one of the best ever by a Hawks player.

He broke a three-week slump with a goal against the Blues and scored twice on the Stars in the final home game.

“It’s no surprise,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “He’s gonna find a way to come through and produce. When he gets the puck in those situations, he just finds a way. It’s unbelievable.”

Patrick Kane gave away his stick after the final home game. | Matt Marton/AP

None of the last eight Hart Trophy winners topped 109 points, and Kane’s mark is the team’s best in more than three decades. Dennis Savard, who had four seasons of 116-plus and put up a franchise-record 131 in 1987-88, is the only Hawk to outdo Kane’s 109.

His final totals don’t show what an odd, streaky season it was for Kane. He ripped through the first 12 games with 11 goals, then managed just two in his next 17.

He heated up again in mid-December, then went volcanic in January with the NHL’s longest point streak of the season: 17 goals and 26 assists in 20 games.

Kane was on pace to exceed 50 goals then, but hit a skid in March of one goal in 15 games. The fact that he averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time this season, third among NHL forwards, might have been a factor.

He got going again in time to reassert himself as the team’s top goal-scorer, outdoing Alex DeBrincat by two heading into the final game. DeBrincat beat Kane 28 to 27 for lead last season.

Ward, Kunitz undecided

Two accomplished veterans will consider retirement this offseason, but neither has ruled out returning.

While goaltender Cam Ward and forward Chris Kunitz seem unlikely to be back with the Hawks for 2019-20, they could get opportunities elsewhere.

“I want to sit back and reflect with my family and talk about where we’re going to be,” Kunitz said. “Three kids who are getting up there in age that expect a lot from me to be around, and sometimes it gets [difficult] for my wife being there by herself, so just trying not to be selfish about it.”

Kunitz is a four-time champion who has played more than 1,000 games, but at 39 was often a healthy scratch this season and had played just 500 minutes going into the Predators game.

Ward, 35, won a Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoffs MVP as a rookie in 2006. This was his 14th season, and he’s reached the chapter of his career where he’s unlikely to be offered a starting job.

Despite the decrease in production, he and Kunitz made meaningful contributions to the Hawks this season.

“I’m sure both of them, and all of us, are probably thinking that this isn’t the season we wanted to have,” Kane said. “But I thought both of them throughout the year were great as far as being engaged, being good leaders, kind of showing these young guys how to prepare, practice and be true professionals.”