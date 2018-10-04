‘One of those highlight shots’ : Patrick Kane scores game-winner for Blackhawks

OTTAWA – Patrick Kane on a breakaway in overtime? The Blackhawks like their odds in that situation whenever they can get it.

Just ask the Senators.

“Kaner ended it with one of those highlight shots or plays,” coach Joel Quenneville said.

That he did.

Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane scores the game-winner in overtimes against the Senators. | Jana Chytilova/Getty Images

Sprung by a pass from center Jonathan Toews, Kane scored 38 seconds into overtime against goalie Craig Anderson for a 4-3 victory at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Kane also set up defenseman Brent Seabrook from behind the net for a one-timer late in the third period, which tied the game at 3.

It was all part of a good night for the Hawks’ stars. Kane and Toews each finished with a goal and an assist.

“It’s a good way to start,” Kane said. “But to have a finish like that, where you’re coming back, tying it up and winning overtime, we were pretty pumped up after. It gives everyone a lot of confidence.”

Kane scored in vintage Kane fashion. He went to his backhand and elevated the puck over the glove of Anderson (39 saves).

“Yeah, that was a pretty nice goal, highlight reel,” said forward Alex DeBrincat, who scored the Hawks’ first goal of the season on a wrister in the first period. “You’ll probably be seeing that for the next few days.

“[The comeback win] gives us confidence and shows us that we can come back in a game. We prefer not to, but if we need to, we can. And that’s something we can build off of.”

A goalie swap

A surprise injury during the Hawks’ morning skate forced a quick change at goalie — albeit, their backup.

The Hawks recalled Collin Delia to back up starter Cam Ward after Anton Forsberg was hit by a puck and quickly left practice.

“We don’t think it’s significant,” said Quenneville, who confirmed that Forsberg was struck and injured by a puck but didn’t specify where he was injured.

Forsberg’s ailment still was serious enough for the Hawks to fly Delia to Ottawa.

The Hawks did not consider turning to Corey Crawford. He was one of the last players to leave the ice after the morning skate, but he still is recovering from concussion symptoms. The team still is eyeing Oct. 18 against the Coyotes for Crawford’s possible debut.

Delia impressed the Hawks during their previous visit to Ottawa on Sept. 22. He turned away 17 of 19 shots over more than 32 minutes of ice time in a 5-2 win in preseason play. The Hawks assigned Delia to the IceHogs on Sept. 29.

“[Delia] certainly proved [himself] last year [when] he took the big chunk of the net there at the end and got Rockford in a real good spot in the playoffs, and [he] had a good playoff run as well,” Quenneville said. “He obviously had an outstanding game here the last time we were in Ottawa. So he’s proven that he’s really developed over a short amount of time.”

In and out

Three players – defenseman Henri Jokiharju, center Luke Johnson and winger Dominik Kahun – made their NHL debuts in the opener. Forward John Hayden or defenseman Brandon Davidson were healthy scratches.