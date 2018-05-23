‘Built Ford Tough’ : Bears WR Kevin White gets salty with media but that’s OK

Bears wide receiver Kevin White didn’t want to talk. That was obvious two questions into his meeting with the media after practice.

Reporter: How are you feeling?

“Really good.”

Reporter: What’s it been like to get back out there again?

Bears receiver Kevin White. (AP)

“Exciting.”

And away he went Wednesday outside Halas Hall. Counting clarifications, White answered nearly 30 questions in less than four minutes.

White wasn’t rude or overtly dismissive, but he was salty. He answered all questions with an attitude that was hard to miss. It might not have been a good look, but it’s one that understandably fits a first-round pick who fielded questions about being labeled a bust last year at this time.

White likely is different around certain teammates and coaches. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was waiting to meet the media when White walked out of Halas Hall, and he tried to joke with him from a distance.

But it still would be more alarming if White didn’t have an edge to him at this point in his career. It consists of only five games, 21 receptions and 193 yards over three seasons because of two broken legs and a fractured shoulder blade.

Reporter: The team’s decision to not to pick up the fifth-year option, how much does that serve as motivation for you?

“I’m motivated every single day, with or without the option.”

Reporter: Do you feel the team still believes in you?

“Ah, don’t know. Really don’t bother me at all. I believe in myself.”

Reporter: What have you learned about yourself through this adversity that you’ve gone through in the last few years?

“Built Ford Tough.”

Reporter: How do you feel you fit in this offense?

“I hope so.”

Reporter: What was your conversation with (general manager Ryan Pace) like when he told you that the fifth-year option wasn’t going to come to be?

“Clean cut and smooth.”

The Bears are prepared to move on. That, of course, should have been obvious to White before he met with Pace. How could it not be? The team that drafted him with seventh overall pick in 2015 signed receivers Allen Robinson (three years, $42 million) and Taylor Gabriel (four years, $26 million) in free agency in March, then selected Anthony Miller in the second round in April.

This is White’s last stand with the Bears but the organization is committed to providing him with opportunities to win over coach Matt Nagy and his new offensive staff.

Right now, it includes working with Trubisky during organized team activities with Robinson still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Last month, Nagy talked about building White’s confidence by stacking good days of practice. On Wednesday, new receivers coach Mike Furrey said that he wanted White to “have fun, smile [and] show that love for everything.”

“That’s who he is,” said Furrey, who is White’s fourth position coach in as many seasons. “I think that allows him to kind of relax.

“There’s no expectations. Come here, work hard, do what you’re supposed to do and learn. I don’t have any expectations for him. We don’t know that yet.”

At this point, though, anything the Bears get from White on the field should be viewed as a bonus to other investments in personnel.

Reporter: What defines a successful season in your mind?

“Doesn’t matter, as long as I’m out here.”

Reporter: Physically, do you feel like you have your explosiveness back after the two leg injuries?

“I don’t know. Watch the film I guess.”

White does look better – as in faster and more explosive — than he did last year during OTAs. As White said, returning from a broken shoulder blade is significantly different than coming back from the second major surgery on your lower left leg.

But White still is in his fourth season. It’s time for White to play with the same edge and attitude that he met the media with after practice.

Be salty. It’s OK.

Reporter: What do believe is possible for you from you this season?

“Anything I want.”