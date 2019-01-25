Bulls big man Bobby Portis says the blame is on the players, not Jim Boylen

Bobby Portis has become very good at blocking out the noise.

Considering all that he went through in the wake of punching then-teammate Nikola Mirotic last season in a practice altercation, the Bulls big man had to learn how to adapt to not letting outside voices bother him.

But even Portis – who is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster – knows the all criticism currently surrounding his new head coach.

“I like Jim a lot,’’ Portis said, when discussing coach Jim Boylen. “Obviously Jim is different from [former Bulls coach] Fred [Hoiberg], but they both care about their players a lot. Jim plays at a slower pace, but at the same time that kind of benefits us a little more so we can get back and try and build our defense. The biggest thing for us right now is stopping people from hitting threes. That’s been the thing that’s hurt us.

“But I love Jim’s style. Jim lets me go out there and do what I do on a nightly basis, and he has the utmost confidence in me just like Fred did.’’

Praise that had nothing to do with Portis getting the start in Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, either.

As far as Portis was concerned, all the talk about player pushback in the early days of December when Boylen took over, the hard practices, and even the losses that have been piling up, shouldn’t fall on Boylen’s shoulders.

“For me, I have no complaints about the things we do, practice, all that stuff,’’ Portis said. “You can try and blame a coach for whatever you want, ‘Coach did this, Coach did that,’ but we’re the ones out there playing.’’

And in the case of the final minutes against the Clippers, out there and not playing well when it mattered most.

The Bulls (11-38) watched a 12-point first-half lead disappear slowly in the second half, but even so they had a chance to ruin the night for a 27-22 Clippers team.

Down 100-99, rookie Chandler Hutchison was forced to take a prayer of a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down, and of course missed badly. A wasted possession in which the offense looked confused on what they wanted to get done. That gave the Clippers the ball back with 48 seconds left.

Then came the defensive breakdown.

Patrick Beverley attacked an empty paint off the double-team on Lou Williams, and when the Bulls were late on rotating, Beverley’s floater put Los Angeles up three with 35.6 left.

After a very questionable three-point attempt by Zach LaVine out of the timeout, the Clippers all but iced the game when Lou Williams threw the pinpoint assist to Montrezl Harrell, who slammed it home with 16.6 seconds left.

According to Boylen, LaVine was the second option on that offensive possession.

“It was see what Kris Dunn could get if we could sneak something, and then we had Zach as kind of the secondary option coming to the top,’’ Boylen said. You would always like to get an open look on the lay-up, but we didn’t get that. So you put the ball in [LaVine’s] hands and you hope you get something.’’

It also gave Williams the triple-double, as he finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Just like that the Bulls found yet another way to lose a game.

“They made plays and we didn’t,’’ Bulls guard Kris Dunn said. “I felt like we fought throughout the whole game and it just sucks that we didn’t come out with the win.’’