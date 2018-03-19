Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is well-versed on health scares and the NBA lifestyle

NEW YORK – Fred Hoiberg knows the meaning of an on the job health scare.

The Bulls coach had his playing career end abruptly with heart issues, and then had to have another heart repair while he was coaching at Iowa State.

So the news that Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was taking a break to focus on his health hit close to home for Hoiberg.

Coincidentally, Lue had to leave the game with the Bulls on Saturday, and didn’t coach the second half.

“I didn’t have an opportunity to talk to him,’’ Hoiberg said Monday. “But obviously, our thoughts go out to him and we hope everything is OK. They were coming back from a West Coast trip and that’s always a grind, especially when you leave right after the game. You get in early in the morning. Most coaches don’t sleep on those flights. You’re watching film. You’re preparing for the next one. You’re watching the previous night’s game. It’s scary. As someone who has dealt with health issues, it’s tough.

“There’s so much pressure in this position. It’s a daily battle. You have to do the best job you can of taking care of yourself. I’m happy he’s taking the time and hopefully getting healthy for the stretch run. He’s a great person. He’s done a helluva job with that team. Hopefully, everything turns out well and gets back on the bench soon.’’

Lue did walk out of the United Center on his own after the game, but looked completely worn down. According to Hoiberg, it’s that lack of sleep that’s the big battle for coaches.

“I start my film session on the bus,’’ Hoiberg said of a usual game night. “You get on the bus on the way to the airport and watch film. And then you get on the plane and watch it again. And then you get home and a lot of times you watch it a third time. And then you start preparing for your opponent. There are a lot of sleepless nights.

“You get up early, start preparing, try to catch your kids before they go to school and then you head into the office. I’ve got a little couch in my office where I try to catch a 20-minute nap here and there. I think it’s documented Tyronn didn’t sleep. That’s the No. 1 thing right now is his health.’’

The standoff

Former Bull Joakim Noah is still on the Knicks roster and still owed $54 million of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed as a free agent. Currently, he’s being paid to stay away from the team.

Noah had a heated exchanged with New York coach Jeff Hornacek back in January, and was basically sent away.

It’s still not a comfortable topic around Madison Square Garden these days.

“He’s away from the team right now, and that’s where it’s at,’’ Hornacek said.

Hornacek said he did not know how it would all get resolved, but insisted, “That’s stuff we went through as a team. The team now is heading in a different direction. Things happen.’’