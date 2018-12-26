Bulls coach Jim Boylen not worried about the Tom Thibodeau comparisons

Jim Boylen is well-versed in the recent history of Bulls coaches.

But that doesn’t mean Boylen sees any of it as a cautionary tale, especially with the way Tom Thibodeau was dismissed after the 2015 season.

“I know if I’m not me, it’s not going to be very good,’’ Boylen said on Wednesday. “I had an [athletic director] tell me one time, ‘No one does you better than you, so be you.’ I’m trying to do that. I think I’m what this team needs and that fits my personality. It is what it is. Direct, honest, it’s about the team. Bulls across the chest has to mean something, and I haven’t wavered from that. That’s what we’re going to be.’’

Sound familiar?

Thibodeau was hard-coaching, direct, honest, and the idea he would waver from that?

Never.

Just Google the statement from chairman Jerry Reinsdorf after the firing, in which the owner made sure to kick Thibodeau on his way out the door, knowing the coach couldn’t retaliate back because of a clause in his contract that could mess with the $9 million he was still owed.

“While the head of each department of the organization must be free to make final decisions regarding his department, there must be free and open interdepartmental discussion and consideration of everyone’s ideas and opinions,’’ Reinsdorf said of Thibodeau. “These internal discussions must not be considered an invasion of turf, and must remain private. Teams that consistently perform at the highest levels are able to come together and be unified across the organization — staff, players, coaches, management and ownership. When everyone is on the same page, trust develops and teams can grow and succeed together. Unfortunately, there has been a departure from this culture.’’

After the Thibodeau firing, the Bulls went with a complete opposite personality in that coaching seat, hiring Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg was fired in Year 4 of his five-year deal, and now it’s back to a coach that is all about push, push, push.

“Well, I’m a little better looking,’’ Boylen joked, when asked about the similarities between himself and Thibodeau. “Other than that, I think we both care about our guys, both trying to get the players to honor the essence of the team, play for the team, play for each other. Obviously he’s building something there, and something positive.

And we’re building something here, in my opinion, positive too, so we all have our different things we work under and our rosters, but yeah, I think he’s a competitive guy who cares about his guys. I’m that way too.’’

Speaking of Hoiberg …

Thibodeau was asked about the Bulls firing his replacement, and spoke kindly of Hoiberg, who was fired on Dec. 3.

“It’s the unfortunate part of the business, and it is a business,’’ Thibodeau said. “Fred is a good man and you hate to see it during the season. It’s bittersweet. It’s an opportunity for Jim, and Jim has waited a long time to get an opportunity, so that part is good. But you hate to see anyone lose their job. It’s the business we’re in.’’

Parker update

Where is the Boylen-Jabari Parker relationship these days?

Boylen was asked if Parker was any closer to being an on-the-court factor, and simply responded, “Jabari is available to play and we’ll see how it goes.’’