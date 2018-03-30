Bulls guard Denzel Valentine thinks Loyola could become Chicago’s real home team

ORLANDO, Fla. – Denzel Valentine is obviously not opposed to playing college recruiter.

With the Bulls using Saturday as a “mental day,’’ the second-year guard/forward will be jetting down to San Antonio to watch the Final Four – more specifically, take in the Loyola-Michigan game.

Valentine’s older brother, Drew, is an assistant coach for the Ramblers, and Denzel has been preaching everything Loyola since they went on their historic run through the NCAA Tournament.

That didn’t stop on Friday, as younger brother sounded like a recruiting pamphlet. A good one at that.

In the eyes of Denzel – who played at Michigan State so has a good feel of Midwest basketball these days – the Chicago area has watched its top high school basketball talent flee out of state far too often with DePaul, University of Illinois and Northwestern failing to grab its own.

Maybe, just maybe, Loyola starts to become that beacon that keeps kids home, especially with a roster already full of local talent.

“I don’t know what [the Loyola coaching staff] discusses, but I think that’s definitely a strong possibility,’’ Valentine said. “I don’t know what their motives long-term are, but I just know that they work hard. They love what they do and they’re passionate with what they do, and that brings good karma. If kids want to be a part of that … and I think the city respects what they do because you gotta respect something like that.

“There’s a good number of Chicago kids on that team, and those Chicago kids are putting in work, too. A lot of kids playing ball in Chicago that are reading about these guys or on Twitter reading these stories, they can relate. It’s like OK, these are the same kids that went to the public schools that they know, and now they went to a mid-major school and they’re about to be legends, you know. They have a chance to make an impact.’’

Valentine agreed that Chicago high school basketball talent is ripe for the taking these days, so why not Loyola?

“Yeah, and they compete in a pretty good league,’’ Valentine said. “Their schedule is pretty good. You get to live in Chicago. I mean there’s not many cities better than Chicago, so as far as exposure and living-wise, it could be a great situation.’’

A shutdown coming

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg still won’t say that Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season. However, he did all but hint that it’s starting to lean that way.

The Bulls only have six games left, and there’s not enough time to realistically get them back in condition.

“Yeah, it is,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if time has basically run out on the two. “We have six games [left], and we basically play 30 hours after we get back, we have a back-to-back [left next weekend], so we’ll re-evaluate when we get back. See if those guys can go out and test it, go from there.’’