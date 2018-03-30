Robin Lopez talks crime and punishment, as Bulls are out-tanked by the Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a big difference between punishment and sacrifice.

Robin Lopez made sure to remind everyone of that on Friday.

The Bulls big man was again healthy, in uniform, and didn’t see a minute of playing time in the 90-82 win over the Orlando Magic. An all too familiar pattern for the veteran center since the All-Star Weekend, as the front office has followed suit with the rest of the NBA’s basement dwellers, cleverly disguising tanking as “player development.’’

When it was pointed out to Lopez that the team has a higher efficiency on both ends of the floor when he’s out there and if he felt he was being punished for that so the team could try and improve its draft position, without hesitation he said, “I don’t know if it’s a punishment so much as a sacrifice,’’ Lopez said. “Teammates sacrifice for each other. That’s how I am viewing this.’’

Plus, Lopez knows all about punishment.

After picking up two technicals and an ejection from the loss in Miami on Thursday, Lopez heard from the league office before the game with the Magic, fined $25,000 for his antics after the ejection, as well as his refusal to leave the court in a timely fashion.

“I anticipated something,’’ Lopez said of the fine. “I think 25 is a lot of something, but I anticipated something. There were going to be repercussions.’’

That doesn’t mean that Lopez is about to change.

He still plans to play with emotion, he still plans to do the little things on the court to try and win games, and somewhat surprisingly, he still wants to do it with the Bulls.

Considering the way he’s been shelved since late February and just one year left on his deal, Lopez is a prime candidate to not only complain, but also let the team know that his role needs to go back to what it was come next season if they plan to even keep him around.

He again reiterated that he will not publicly point fingers, but finally did say that when the exit meetings come around, he will let the coaching staff and front office know his frustrations.

“I think they encourage you to be a little candid [in those meetings],’’ Lopez said. “I think that’s best for everybody to be open about things.’’

Fred Hoiberg doesn’t want Lopez any other way, even if it means on-the-court outbursts at times.

“We do need emotion, and Robin is a guy that’s going to bring it every time he plays,’’ Hoiberg said. “He does it in practice, he does it obviously in games. He’s a guy that’s going to go out there and do a lot of things for your team. He’s played an enforcer-type role in this era where there is not many of those guys, so he’s going to go out there and try and protect his teammates, and again, that’s why he’s such a popular guy on the team, and why guys love him.’’

And while he again wasn’t a factor in the win over the Magic, he was right there encouraging his teammates, especially when they blew a 13-point halftime lead in the third quarter, and were actually down with 4:07 in the third after a D.J. Augustin three-pointer.

Thanks to Sean Kilpatrick, however, the Bulls outscored Orlando 24-13 in the final stanza, ending the seven-game losing streak.

Good for the players and Hoiberg. Bad for almost everyone else in the organization.

The win bumped the Bulls from the seventh-worst spot to the eighth, swapping with idle Brooklyn once again.