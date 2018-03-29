Bulls big Lauri Markkanen is not about to eat humble pie as far as the ROY Award

MIAMI – So much for the stereotype of Finnish people being humble.

Lauri Markkanen was asked about the Rookie of the Year Award, and prefaced his answer by first insisting, “If I couldn’t vote for myself?’’

And he didn’t say it just once, either.

The way the 7-foot rookie out of Arizona sees it, he’s put together enough of a body of work to at least be in the discussion for the award, but did preface it by saying, “but I missed a lot of games, so that doesn’t help.’’

He missed his 13th game of the season Thursday against Miami, dealing with elbow soreness from the Houston game, but that doesn’t take away from what he’s displayed this season.

In the 62 games he has played in for the Bulls, Markkanen has averaged 30.3 minutes, 14.9 points, and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and averaging two three-pointers per contest.

A strong campaign in most seasons, but this isn’t most seasons.

Donovan Mitchell has been putting on a scoring clinic in Utah, while second-year guard – he missed last year with injuries so is eligible for the rookie vote – Ben Simmons was averaging 15.8 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game for playoff-bound Philadelphia.

“If I couldn’t vote for myself, I think it would be between Ben and Donovan, but with Donovan leading [the Jazz] in scoring and if they make the playoffs in the West, that will be kind of tough not to vote for him. At the same time, Ben’s averaging, what 16, eight and eight?’’

One interesting point Markkanen did bring up was that while Simmons is eligible for Rookie of the Year, he didn’t feel he should be.

“I mean I wouldn’t count him as a rookie just because he had the year of NBA experience even though he didn’t play, but he is counted, so I guess there’s nothing to do about that,’’ Markkanen said. “He doesn’t play like a rookie.’’

What Markkanen was excited about, however, was the impact his entire class has made on the league. Besides himself, Simmons and Mitchell, there’s Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Smith Jr.,, Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox, John Collins and Lonzo Ball all doing good things.

“It’s not just like the top 10 picks are playing well,’’ Markkanen said, when asked about taking pride in the Class of ’17. “There’s a bunch of guys playing well. It’s pretty cool to be a part of that class.’’

Zach attack

Zach LaVine said that he feels like he and Kris Dunn have a good understanding of each other’s games, going back to Minnesota last season. He did, however, admit that playing alongside Markkanen in the limited time they did get together is a work in progress.

“You still have to figure out where the space is, where everybody is on the floor, our exact roles and each other’s spots,’’ LaVine said. “We’re all going to be fine at the end of the day once we figure out our games and working with each other.’’