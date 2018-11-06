‘Niko’s back’ and now the Bulls have to deal with a player that many disliked

NEW ORLEANS – Nikola Mirotic didn’t have many friends in the Bulls locker room by the time he was traded late last January.

And that still might be an understatement.

The front office couldn’t wait to deal him, most of the Bulls personnel was fed up with him, and even his younger teammates weren’t exactly sad that Bobby Portis punched him in the face months earlier.

Yet, once he was finally healthy and playing after the injuries sustained from the jab heard throughout the NBA, Mirotic strolled around beating his chest almost defiantly after stellar performances, making sure all those haters wearing the same jersey understood exactly why the Bulls were suddenly winning.

“Niko’s back,’’ he would insist night after night, when the Bulls were playing their best basketball of the 2017-18 season.

Like him or not, Mirotic wasn’t wrong.

He finally was moved, sent to New Orleans for a first-round pick that turned into Chandler Hutchison, and on Wednesday night, Mirotic will have an opportunity to beat his chest once again – still wearing a Pelicans uniform, and still looking to remind his now former teammates that he was the reason they played their best basketball.

“I’ll say this about Niko: He was unbelievable throughout everything,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the pending matchup in the “Big Easy.’’ “I loved the opportunity to coach Niko. What he did when he got back from the injury last year, and helped us in that seven-game win streak, you know he was playing great basketball. I give him all the credit in the world and everyone involved with what happened last year, a lot of credit for not letting that affect the team.

“Niko was great. Fun guy to coach and he was obviously skilled in a lot of different ways. I’m happy he’s having a lot of success in New Orleans.’’

That Mirotic is.

It’s just 10 games this season, but the versatile forward has career highs in scoring (21.8 per game) and rebounding (11.4 per game).

And while most of his former Bulls teammates care less about his numbers now, and frankly him, Mirotic did have a few allies.

Hoiberg always spoke highly of the stretch-four, and so did his locker neighbor Robin Lopez.

“For sure,’’ Lopez said, when asked if it was tough to see so many against him last year. “I adored him, I adored playing with Niko. I loved having him next to me in the locker room and I’m glad he’s having a great season.

“That’s a guy that on the floor he’s pretty carefree. I think that’s contagious, too. It makes it fun to play. He’s carefree, he’s a smart player out there. He’s a lot smarter defensively than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s really savvy defensively. I really enjoyed playing with Niko.’’

This will be the first meeting Mirotic will have with the Bulls since the trade, as he missed the opportunity to face them at the United Center in the preseason because of a sore ankle.

He took the high road when discussing the Bulls back in late September – well sort of.

“I’m not saying they used me the best way they could to improve my game, but just having the opportunity was great and I’m just thankful,’’ Mirotic said then. “I had a great end of the season in New Orleans, we went to the semifinals, and that’s all I wanted. To play in the playoffs and have a chance to improve my game. That’s all I want to keep doing.’’

Niko’s back. Let the chest beating begin.