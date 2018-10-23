Bulls season is already on brink of failure with Kris Dunn sidelined 4-6 weeks

The media gathered at the Advocate Center on Tuesday expecting to hear how guard Zach LaVine and coach Fred Hoiberg had cleared the air in the wake of LaVine’s controversial comments.

What was offered up instead, suddenly has turned a season of promise right back to thinking about the Bulls returning to the draft lottery and a tanking mode.

Minutes before the start of practice, Hoiberg was informed that a seemingly mild sore left knee for Kris Dunn suffered in Monday’s loss in Dallas – coincidentally Dunn’s first game back since the birth of his son – was in fact a sprained medial collateral ligament, and would sideline Dunn for the next four-to-six weeks.

With Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) and Denzel Valentine (left ankle) currently sidelined, it was yet another gut-punch to Year 2 of the rebuild.

“It’s tough,’’ Hoiberg said of the news. “We obviously missed Kris in our first two games. Now to have him out of the lineup for an extended period, it’s extremely difficult. When you have a guy who is out there and really made strides over the course of last season and the summer he had, and the way he played during training camp, it’s difficult to miss him.

“Same obviously goes with Lauri with the summer he had. It is what it is. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. It’s next man up, ready to go.’’

Maybe, but like the Markkanen injury, the setback to the organization is mammoth, not only with the development of two key members of the core, but the current job security of everyone on the coaching staff, including Hoiberg.