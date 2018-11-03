Bulls are done in after a third quarter in which they scored just seven points

There was the first quarter against Indiana on Friday night.

A 12-minute showcase of everything coach Fred Hoiberg has been begging his young, undermanned team to give him defensively, executed to perfection.

There was the entire first half on Saturday, facing off against one of the projected elite teams from the Western Conference.

The Bulls took a 56-54 lead into the locker room at the half, outscoring the high-octane Houston offense at its own game – fast-break points.

Both key moments that Hoiberg could use to help lift his 2-8 team up. Both, however, proving to be just exercises in futility.

Thanks to a third quarter in which the Bulls scored seven points – not a typo – seven points, the Rockets did what they were supposed to do on the night, handing the home team its fourth-straight loss 96-88.

Not the first time a third quarter has betrayed the Bulls, but this latest 12-minute stanza was a masterpiece in dumpster-fire art, from ugly start to ugly finish.

The Bulls shot 2-for-17 (11.8 percent) in the third, including 0-for-8 from three. They turned the ball over six times and were outrebounded 14-6. Even worse, they let James Harden wake up from his first-half slumber, as the defending league MVP scored 11 of his 25 points while the Bulls were wilting.

“It’s tough,’’ rookie forward Chandler Hutchison said. “It seems like we get off to those good starts where our offense is clicking, defensively we’re doing pretty well. And then we just slip up, whether it’s a stretch in a quarter or the whole quarter, and when you’re [undermanned] we can’t do that. Our margin for error is already so small. So it’s tough, but there are positives to take from it and build on.’’

Hard to see in the wake of how bad that third quarter played out. But at this point, really all the Bulls have right now.

“We had three good quarters,’’ Hoiberg said. “We had one bad quarter. Unfortunately it was a really bad quarter. We were settling for shots. And then the fourth quarter we got back in it by attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line.’’

Which proved to be little more than a tease.

Even with a solid fourth-quarter effort in which they outscored Houston (3-5) 25-21, it was again too little, too late. Moral victories? Maybe, but the NBA is a pass/fail business, and until the young Bulls learn how to close games and play four quarters of basketball, this is their reality on most nights.

“The best thing is experience and that’s what we’re going through right now,’’ LaVine said. “You can see the improvement every game that we are getting. Just gotta do a little bit extra and do a little more.

“We are supposed to be competing, that’s our job. We’ve come out and played so well in stretches it’s almost like you are deserving of a win, but we give it away or they get back into the game or something like that. Just have to play four quarters.’’

Easier said than done for this roster. Down four key players in Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Denzel Valentine (left ankle), Bobby Portis (right knee) and Kris Dunn (left knee) it’s looking almost impossible to overcome.

“You’ve got to keep learning, keep growing,’’ Hoiberg said. “We had three quarters where we won, but unfortunately we lost the fourth one big, and you can’t have those types of lapses, especially with how depleted we are in our lineup.’’