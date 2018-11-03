Bulls guard Zach LaVine needs to play selfish now, but change is coming soon

Denzel Valentine limped into the home locker room early Saturday evening, ice wrapped all around the left ankle in the aftermath of a first good run on the track earlier in the day.

“I haven’t been able to do lateral stuff yet,’’ the Bulls guard/forward said. “But straight-ahead stuff has been pretty good. Just have to take baby steps. I didn’t think it’d take this long. But the bone bruise really was triggering my pain. It is what it is. It’s frustrating. But at least we know now that I’m headed in a good direction rather than just wondering.’’

Next to Valentine a few chairs down sat big man Lauri Markkanen.

The right elbow sprain is in week five of an expected six-to-eight week healing window.

“Lauri is doing a little bit more,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Still no contact for either of those guys.’’

Which means still a lot of uncertainty when they return.

The one certainty until then?

It will remain Zach LaVine’s show, with Hoiberg not shying away from the fact that he has given the guard the green light on a nightly basis.

“We’re putting the ball in his hands and trusting him, and he’s earned that,’’ Hoiberg said.

That trust will be tested, however, as Markkanen and Valentine are expected to get back sooner than later, followed by Bobby Portis (right knee) and Kris Dunn (left knee). It will be up to LaVine to balance still staying in his rhythm, but allowing other key pieces to find their way into the offensive flow.

Not an easy task for every player.

“Absolutely Zach will be capable,’’ Hoiberg said, when that scenario was asked of him. “Again, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there, as far as when we get our guys back, but I think Zach is fully capable of making plays. I’m excited about Zach in two-man action with Lauri. We have a very small sample size of that from a year ago, but I liked what I saw in some of those actions. Now that Zach is fully healthy and in the rhythm he’s in, I think that’s a very good combination.’’

It will be a bit different for Valentine, who will come off the bench when he’s healthy, and have to get used to an entirely different group.

“I think it’s going to be difficult a little bit at first,’’ Valentine said. “But I think just the type of players and people we are, we’ll be able to work it out sooner rather than later. We’ve all pretty much played together. Who knows what’s going to happen with everybody else. But I think we’ll be able to work it out somehow.’’

More Valentine

Dr. Carl Bush-Joseph, a Bulls team physician, appeared on The Score-670 AM Saturday morning, and speaking about Valentine’s left ankle issues said, “No doubt when Denzel goes back, he’s going to be taped every game he plays. He’s going to be wearing really properly custom shoes for him, because this will be a problem that’s going to hang with him for a couple years.’’

Valentine isn’t about to dwell on big-picture what ifs at this point.

“It’s day by day,’’ Valentine said. “Hopefully by next week I start doing that stuff. And then maybe try to ramp it up pretty fast here. It depends on how I feel. If I keep improving every day, then we’ll probably just keep adding a little bit more so I have no setbacks.’’