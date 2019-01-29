Bulls players still missing out on the message from Jim Boylen in latest loss

NEW YORK – Jim Boylen continued to make it very clear on Tuesday what he expects from his players.

What the Bulls coach is actually getting on a consistent basis, however, is an all-together different result.

“What I look at is decisions,’’ Boylen said. “How many good decisions did we make? How many things did we do that are things we’re working on, trying to get better at? Does it always translate into a bucket or a play we score? It doesn’t always work out that way, but are we making good decisions and improving? Are we honoring the things that we value?

“That’s what I’m coaching. The decisions, the plays inside the play, can we execute.’’

For stints against Brooklyn, yes, they did execute.

Heck, the fact that the Bulls put up 117 points in regulation was in itself an accomplishment. Zach LaVine finished with 26, Jabari Parker showed life off the bench and actually closed out the game, and Lauri Markkanen was a match-up nightmare, as Boylen used him at the five late in the game.

But it was once again about that executing with consistency, and avoiding sleepy quarters. Allowing the Nets to outscore them 33-25 in the third was all it took in the latest stumble, as the Bulls lost 122-117 at the Barclays Center.

“I thought we started the [second] half poor,’’ Boylen said afterward. “They scored four points right away. We missed a couple assignments, and then you give them a little hope, give them a little life. We talk about winning those first five minutes, and we didn’t do that.’’

Boylen also talks to them about having a team down and learning how to step on their throats to keep them down. Another aspect of the game that this group hasn’t grasped.

“How do you step on them? You guard,’’ Boylen said. “You make them come through you, and you don’t turn it over. How do we instill that? I think you show it [on film], we talk about it, and we focus on getting stops.’’

Focus that wasn’t there when the Bulls (11-40) needed it most.

Cut the lead to four with 1:12 left, give up a foul and two free throws. LaVine misses the three-point attempt with 47.9 seconds left, Brooklyn makes him pay with two more free throws. A Markkanen three cuts it back to five, and just too little too late.

But as Boylen pointed out, if business would have been taken care of in the third quarter after his players built a 54-50 halftime lead, maybe they are in a different situation late in the game.

Meanwhile, quite the day for Markkanen.

First, he was named to the World Team for the Rising Stars game at the All-Star Weekend, and then the big man went out and set a new career-high in rebounds with 19 to go along with his 18 points.

“Yeah, I just try and do whatever I can to help the team and we need toughness,’’ Markkanen said of the performance. “I think everybody has to step their game up and I’m trying to do the same thing.’’

As far as the Rising Stars game, his coach seemed more excited about it than Markkanen.

“I’m very happy for Lauri,’’ Boylen said. “He’s got the respect of the league, and that’s awesome for him, awesome for the Bulls. Anytime a guy can go to the All-Star Game and be a part of it, I think it’s a learning moment and I think it’s something you go to and realize, ‘Hey, I’d like to be one of these guys someday, on the big team.’ ’’