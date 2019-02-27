Bulls point guard Kris Dunn shows some staying power in win over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jim Boylen swears it’s not premeditated.

The person still most responsible for Kris Dunn finishing games for the Bulls is Kris Dunn.

“It’s not, no sir,’’ the Bulls coach said on Wednesday, when asked if Dunn’s late-game minutes were to the point where they were now predetermined. “Well, I just think it’s a feel, it’s a what’s going on out there, how does it look? Sometimes he’s in the game [late], not because of offense, but because of defense, and there’s a matchup out there that I think he’s good with, he can work with, because I think he’s one of our better on-ball guys. So that plays into it some. To pinpoint an exact thing or issue, what would have him in there or not, that’s difficult for me a little bit. It’s kind of a feel thing.’’

The feel in the 109-107 win over the Grizzlies?

Dunn started the fourth quarter, and made sure he would finish it. A big step for the point guard, who has been under the microscope by his own organization throughout most of this season.

The Sun-Times reported earlier this month that the Bulls had been scouting veteran point guards soon to turn free agents this upcoming summer, and then in two recent games, Boylen leaned on reserve Ryan Arcidiacono late in games in Dunn’s spot, while Zach LaVine handled most of the play-making decisions.

Boylen even admitted before the game with Memphis that Dunn’s role had slowly been changing, with the coach putting him in less pick-and-roll situations, especially with the first unit.

A big change from how former coach Fred Hoiberg used Dunn, especially last season when Hoiberg successfully leaned on Dunn and Lauri Markkanen through a December winning streak.

“He’s in transition more off the ball, running to the corner or the slot,’’ Boylen said of Dunn’s new job description. “That’s an adjustment for him, as it has been for all of our guys. One of the hardest things I’ve had to coach, and not from a standpoint where the guys don’t want to do it but more they weren’t used to it, is getting them to run when they don’t have the ball. And Kris is used to getting the ball.’’

He was bringing the ball up late against Memphis, at least initiating the offense, but that doesn’t mean he should get comfortable with that.

It’s still game-to-game for the third-year player, who missed the Monday loss to Milwaukee with migraines, but holding Mike Conley to 7-for-21 from the field was a good way for Dunn to make his case.

What’s impressed Boylen, however, is Dunn is yet to voice displeasure over his changing role.

“He’s a yes sir, no sir guy,’’ Boylen said. “I just checked in with him before the game. ‘How did you come through shootaround? How was your nap? How are you doing?’ ‘Good, good, I’m ready to go.’ He’s terrific that way. I can’t ask for more than that.’’

Almost lost in all the Dunn talk was the fact that the Bulls (17-45) have now won four of their last five games, including two wins over a fading Memphis (24-39) team in that time.

And while it was the usual suspects with LaVine finishing with 30, and Markkanen with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Boylen said afterward that the final two quarters were Dunn’s “best half of the year.’’

“I just do what I do,’’ Dunn said of his latest performance. “Go out there, play hard, guard, get my guys involved, and be aggressive when I can.

“Just be that dog. Just go out there and do what I do.’’