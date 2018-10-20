Bulls defense again betrays them, as they drop to 0-2 after loss to the Pistons

The Bulls coaches can preach defense and physicality all they want.

It’s seemingly falling on deaf ears.

Maybe, just maybe, the players will show a pulse on that side of the ball when Kris Dunn makes his expected return on Monday. Maybe there will be an improvement when 7-footer Lauri Markkanen gets back from his elbow injury at the end of November.

Until then?

Just more maybes and more of Saturday’s 118-116 loss to Detroit to have to endure.

And while coach Fred Hoiberg still wasn’t close to satisfied with his team’s effort defensively, he at least saw improvement from two nights earlier in Philadelphia.

“From where we were a couple days ago, this was a much better performance and something we can build on,’’ Hoiberg said.

The problem is how long must this construction go on?

The 0-2 Bulls again allowed two 30-plus quarters in the loss, and in the biggest moment of the game completely fell short.

Zach LaVine made sure he did his best to at least make the Pistons work before getting out of town, as the guard nailed a cold-blooded three-pointer with 24.6 seconds left to tie the game up at 116-116. But that also left the Bulls in position to have to play defense once again.

A position they seemingly are allergic to.

Ish Smith was matched up with LaVine, but Detroit set a double screen on the Bulls guard, leaving Smith with a wall of Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to have to fight through.

It wasn’t much of a fight, as Smith simply sliced through both players for the easy layup with 5.4 seconds left and the Detroit two-point lead.

“He split the play,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Smith’s late-game heroics. “Kid made a helluva play on the split when they came up in that horns set and got himself into the paint, made the shot.’’

As for LaVine, his take on it was, “We can’t give up a layup for the last play. We just have to get our defense right. That’s upsetting. We played so well. We came back. We have to at least make him take a tough one.’’

Parker probably had the best view of the play, especially since Smith breezed right by the former Simeon High School standout, but once again declined talking to the media after scoring 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his regular-season home debut.

After Smith’s shot and the timeout, LaVine wanted to play hero again, attempting to deliver a second three-point dagger when the set play broke down. The ball slipped out of his hand as he jumped into his shot, however, and Detroit’s escape was complete.

“No, no, it was a play to get Zach curling into the paint and it got switched off, and obviously [LaVine] tried hitting the game winner after just hitting one on the previous possession,’’ Hoiberg said of that final attempt.

LaVine had a different take, insisting he wanted the win and that meant the three-pointer.

“Was gonna take a two-dribble three [pointer],’’ LaVine said. “And the ball slipped out of my hand. It can’t happen. It has to be a miss or a make. It’s really upsetting to lose that way. We played so good to have it end like that. It’s an emotional roller coaster.

“I’m going for the win. That’s just me. I’m going for the win regardless. I thought I could make it. I just made one before that. I can’t let the ball slip out of my hands. That sucks. You have to at least give it a chance.’’