‘Burndown at Sundown’ returns to Route 66 Raceway this weekend

It’s Route 66 Raceway’s most explosive night.

“Burndown at Sundown” is returning to Joliet on Saturday and brings the action of fire-breathing cars racing one another down a quarter-of-a-mile track with speeds exceeding 300 mph.

Scott Holdridge, a driver from Aurora, has a front-row seat to all the action.

Holdridge’s life has always been about driving at fast speeds. He began driving motorbikes at the age of 5. And by 10, he was drag racing motorcross.

For awhile, Holdridge got away with driving in drag races as a full-time gig. He said he gets paid $3,000 to $4,000 per exhibition appearance. But when it started getting increasingly more difficult for him to pay the bills, Holdridge picked up another job — which, of course, still included driving.

Most of the time now, Holdridge spends his days on six wheels driving semi trucks around the Chicagoland. But every so often, he finds himself with an opportunity to drive jet-propelled dragsters at exhibitions, which is what he’ll be doing this weekend.

A jet dragster isn’t like a typical drag car, which spectators will quickly notice. It shoots fire out of the back.

Saturday’s event will have several of these jet dragsters going head-to-head in exhibition contests.

So what can a spectator expect watching jet dragsters race down a quarter-of-a-mile track?

“Fast speeds,” Holdridge promised. “And when we’re on the starting line, and we’ll hit the after burner and you’ll actually feel it in your chest. Like if you’re standing there anywhere near the starting line, you’ll feel it. That’s what fans can’t believe.”

Holdridge said the vibrations of the cars nearly take spectators’ breaths away. He also noted that the adrenaline rush for bystanders can linger even awhile after races end.

Along with the exhibition contests, there will be a Water Box bar and beer guardian.

And in fitting fashion, the night filled with flames will finish with a firework finale.