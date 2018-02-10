Cajigas sisters act to open sectionals: The 57th Beat the Champions

North Side sisters Doris and Mirna Cajigas bring their bowling act to the South Side on Saturday.

Both qualified out of Habetler Bowl and advanced to the Section 3 sectional, first sectional of the 57th Beat the Champions, at Lawn Lanes. The Section 1 sectional is Sunday at Sunset Bowl in Waukegan. Both are a go, despite the weather.

The other sectionals in the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association’s charity bowling event are next weekend. The Sun-Times is media sponsor.

Doris, who advanced from the South Side Nisei league, reached the finals once before and finished 17th, but she won $1,000 in the former Pick-A-Pro segment.

She is not the bowler she used to be because of a back injury and has to bowl with a lighter ball.

“I like to bowl,’’ Doris said. “I am competitive, but I want to have fun. If I have to bowl with a 10-pound ball, I bowl with a 10-pound ball.’’

Mirna, who advanced out of Carl’s Ladies League, doesn’t remember how many years she has been entering BTC, but she never reached the sectionals.

“I like bowling, so I figure why not,’’ she emailed.

Bowling runs in the family. Nephew Luis Sosa also advanced to the sectional from the South Side Nisei League.

Both sisters work for Walgreens.

“I hope I beat my sister,’’ Doris said.

She laughed because Mirna doesn’t drive and rides with Doris.

“Our league participates 100 percent,’’ said Doris, who also bowls in other charity events.

In its first 56 years, BTC has raised $2.856,618.43 for charity from 5,768,200 entries.

“I am going to rub my ball and say, `Baby, I need you,’ ’’ Doris said.

For the second year, both the men and women champions in the finals, in March, receive $7,500.