Candor about anxiety is therapeutic for White Sox’ Kopech

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The worst part about recovering from Tommy John surgery for anyone, and especially for Michael Kopech, is the down time.

The waiting is the hardest part, and Kopech, the Sox’ prized pitching prospect with 100-mph heat and explosive off-speed stuff who will miss the entire season, will have to manage his emotions, stress and whatever anxiety he’ll encounter through the rehabilitation process.

Making things even more agonizing for Kopech, perhaps, is that five months removed from having his ulnar collateral ligament repaired, it feels to him like he could go out and retire Mike Trout this afternoon.

“I feel like if I needed to I could go out and throw every day,” said Kopech, who is limited to playing catch periodically. “That’s not in the program, obviously, and I have to be patient. But physically I feel good and mentally I’m in a pretty stable spot right now.”

Michael Kopech holds a baseball inadvertently revealing the scar he had from Tommy John surgery. Camelback Ranch, Glendale, AZ. 02-13-2019. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

The mental part is key for Kopech, a 22-year-old with talent, good looks and an exceptional love for hard work out but also an ongoing battle with anxiety and occasional mild depression.

Seemingly “having it all” in the view of fans, and knowing fans view him that way, adds to it, Kopech said.

“We all are living our dreams but we’re scrutinized under a microscope, so we’re almost afraid to do or say the wrong thing,” Kopech said. “But we’re here for a reason, to do our job at an elite level. The more we can embrace that the easier it is. But it’s a difficult balance. That is the battle internally.”

Not being able to pitch, and going through the long recovery of Tommy John surgery can be another battle and a depressing one, as Lucas Giolito, a teammate who went through it, told him.

The anxiety problem is something Kopech came to grips with last summer at Class AAA Charlotte, before his much-anticipated arrival with the Sox.

“A lot of people deal with it more than we realize,” Kopech said. “For me, being in the spotlight a little early on, it really got to me and I tried not to show it. The more I tried to keep it internal, the more it affected me on the field.”

By being open about it, Kopech said it became easier to deal with. Plus, he believed others dealing with the same thing could benefit.

“It put me in a position where I don’t have to be so anxious any more,” he said.

At Charlotte, Kopech went through a stretch where he couldn’t throw strikes. He issued eight walks in one three-inning outing.

“That was 100 percent mental,” he said. “Physically I was fine. I pitched when I wasn’t being watched. When people were around I tensed up and my body had no idea of what was going on.

“That’s the thing about baseball that separates itself from other sports is the focus, mental capacity and strength it takes to be out there and perform and stay focused.”

Having team psychologist Jeff Fishbein for talks has helped Kopech — who has also been an advocate of meditation — get a grip on what’s happening in his brain.

“It’s not uncommon,” Fishbein said of players who deal with anxiety issues. “In baseball in particular. There’s a lot of vulnerabilities out there. There’s a lot of pressure, whether it’s self imposed or not. As a result, players internalize it and that’s where anxiety comes from.”

“They say baseball is 90 percent mental. What the 90 percent really is is the time you’re not performing. It’s the time between pitches, between starts, between innings and where does your mind go. The guys who manage that better are the ones who more effectively perform.”