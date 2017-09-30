Carson Fulmer goes out with five solid innings vs. Indians

CLEVELAND – Carson Fulmer closed the book on his audition for the White Sox 2018 starting rotation in much the same way Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez performed in theirs – with an encouraging showing.

This one, in his last of four starts on the second to last day of the season Saturday night at Progressive Field, came against the hottest and perhaps best team in baseball, the Cleveland Indians. Fulmer pitched five innings of one-run ball before turning the game over to the Sox bullpen and giving himself a limited but quality body of work to sleep on this offseason.

“You’re facing the best,’’ manager Rick Renteria said before Fulmer took on the 101-win Tribe. “You want to have a barometer, a measuring stick as to where you’re at. I think he’s been pitching very, very well. We’re hoping he will go out there and give us as many outs as he can. We want to make sure we give him an opportunity to hopefully leave on a positive note.’’

Renteria lifted Fulmer, who hadn’t started since exiting a game against the Astros on Sept. 21 because of a blister, after 84 pitches. The Sox led the Indians 2-1 on catcher Kevan Smith’s RBI single against Corey Kluber and RBI double against Mike Clevinger.

Carson Fulmer delivers in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians Saturday. (AP)

Fulmer’s season at Class AAA Charlotte was nothing to write home about, and it raised legitimate questions about whether he was starting pitcher material. After all, while posting a 7-9 record in 26 starts, he posted a 5.79 ERA with 65 walks against 96 strikeouts in 126 innings.

When Fulmer was called up for a start in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Twins on Aug. 21 at Guaranteed Rate Field, he laid an egg by recording only four outs and getting roughed up for six runs on four hits including two homers and three walks. That only seemed to confirm what his AAA numbers suggested, that his up-tempo delivery might be better suited for relief than starting.

But after after going back to Charlotte for a couple of weeks, Fulmer returned in September and made two good relief appearances, including a scoreless outing covering 2 2/3 innings against the Indians that earned him another shot at starting.

In four starts, one abbreviated by a blister, he did not allow more than one run and goes into the offseason with a 1.56 ERA in those starts, striking out 16 and allowing 10 hits over 17 1/3 innings.

Fulmer joins the group photo of Sox rookie callups who showed well in August and September and sprinkled promise on the future rotation. Giolito (3-3, 2.38 ERA) gave up two earned runs or less in five of his seven starts, Lopez (3-3, 4.72) made five quality starts and Fulmer, while falling short of a quality start by an inning Saturday, made three good ones in a row excluding the blister-abbreviated outing in Houston.