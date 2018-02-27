Cavaliers ban fan who made racist taunt directed toward Spurs’ Patty Mills

The Cavaliers banned the fan who called Patty Mills a "Jamaican dog" during Sunday's game. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cavaliers have indefinitely banned a fan who directed a racist taunt toward Spurs guard Patty Mills Sunday, according to ESPN. The Cavaliers will revisit and review the ban in one year.

Microphones for during the television broadcast of the Spurs’ 110-94 win over the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena picked up a fan calling Mills a “Jamaican dog.”

“Hey, Jamaican dog. They want their bobsledder back,” the fan yelled at Mills while he was at the line shooting two free throws. “Hey Mills, Jamaica just called; they want their bobsledder back.”

A woman pointed out the incident on Twitter Monday tagging Mills in her tweet.

Mills, who was born in Australia, responded to the tweet saying he’s proud of where he came from.

“I am a proud Islander,” Mills wrote. “Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan.”

A similar incident happened at the United Center earlier this month when four Blackhawks fans chanted, “basketball, basketball, basketball,” at Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, who is black, while he was in the penalty box. The fans were ejected shortly after the incident, and then the team banned from attending future games at the United Center.

