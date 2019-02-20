Chasing rainbows on the Chicago lakefront: Ray Hinton earns Fish of the Week

Ray Hinton with one of the rainbows he caught in Chicago harbors to earn Fish of the Week. Provided

Ray Hinton jigged through the ice for big rainbows for two days last week on the Chicago lakefront–Belmont, Burnham and Jackson harbors–and found four of them. The biggest went 12 pounds, 2 ounces.

“It spurted loose eggs like crazy and I made sure all of those eggs went right back down the hole,” Hinton texted.

