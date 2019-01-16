Bears tied for third in early 2020 Super Bowl odds

The Bears are 10-to-1 to win the 2020 Super Bowl in new odds released this week. | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Bears are tied for third out of the 32 NFL teams in odds to win the Super Bowl LIV in 2020, according to probabilities released this week by BetOnline.AG.

Despite the Bears’ heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round earlier this month, oddsmakers are relatively high on the team’s chances next season. Chicago is listed at 10-1 to win the 2020 Super Bowl, trailing only the Chiefs (7-1) and Rams (8-1) and tied with the Patriots and Saints.

Coming off their 5-11 campaign in 2017, the Bears entered this fall with 100-1 odds to win the 2019 Super Bowl, per Sportsline — third-lowest in the NFL. It’s safe to say Vegas oddsmakers won’t be setting the line so low entering next fall.

The complete list of 2020 Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams is below.

Super Bowl LIV odds

Kansas City Chiefs 7/1

Los Angeles Rams 8/1

Chicago Bears 10/1

New England Patriots 10/1

New Orleans Saints 10/1

Los Angeles Chargers 12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 14/1

Green Bay Packers 16/1

Philadelphia Eagles 18/1

Minnesota Vikings 18/1

Indianapolis Colts 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 22/1

Baltimore Ravens 25/1

Houston Texans 25/1

Atlanta Falcons 33/1

Carolina Panthers 33/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1

Seattle Seahawks 33/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1

San Francisco 49ers 40/1

New York Giants 40/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Washington Redskins 66/1

Denver Broncos 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 66/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1

Raiders 66/1

Buffalo Bills 66/1

Detroit Lions 66/1

Arizona Cardinals 66/1

New York Jets 66/1

Miami Dolphins 100/1