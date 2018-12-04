Bulls assistant coach Randy Brown resigns; Jim Boylen updates coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Boylen said he wanted to put his “handprint’’ on the organization after the Bulls announced he would be taking over for Fred Hoiberg as the team’s new head coach.

Randy Brown was the first to feel that “handprint’’ less than 24 hours after Boylen was put in charge.

In a bit of a surprise move, Brown – a long-time fixture in the organization – decided to resign on Tuesday, rather than take what he felt was a demotion on the coaching staff by moving from the bench to the second row during games.

According to Boylen, he met with all of his coaches Monday night after they arrived in Indiana, told them of their new roles, and when Brown objected he told the former Bulls championship guard to “sleep on it.’’

Chicago Bulls assistant coach Randy Brown, right, hugs guard Denzel Valentine (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The Bulls won 118-110. | Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Brown did, and after the morning shootaround let Boylen know.

“Coach Brown didn’t think that was something he wanted to do, and he thought it was best for him and his family that he move on,’’ Boylen said. “I’m disappointed, I wanted Coach Brown on our staff, but I understand. He’ll be missed, but a guy’s got to do what a guy’s gotta do, and he’s going to move on and we’re going to move on. We got games to play and we’ve got players to develop. We’ve got a franchise to uphold.

“All I’ve been preaching for the last, what is it 24 hours, 36 hours, whatever, is that we are going to uphold the concept of team, and we were going to have a commitment to everything we do. I think Coach Brown felt from his position that it was something he couldn’t do, so I give him credit for that. And he’ll always be a special guy to me, and we’re moving on. … The train is moving out, so we gotta get going.’’

As far as the rest of the staff, Boylen elevated assistant Nate Loenser to the bench, while director of player development Shawn Respert, has also been elevated to the bench, as he now joins Boylen’s staff as an assistant coach.

Veteran Dean Cooper comes to the Bulls after starting the season as an assistant coach with Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, while Pete Myers and Karen Stack Umlauf round out the staff.

Boylen did say that Umlauf will continue to be given more responsibility, including game preparation.

“I’m excited about my group,’’ Boylen added, “but I want to say again that I’m disappointed Randy is not with us.’’