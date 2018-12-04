Bulls team up with local artist for free hat giveaways; check out the collection

The Bulls are re-launching their “Chicago artist hat series” this week after it was a hit last season.

The collection features six special-edition Bulls hats that were designed by local designers and illustrators. For the promotion, the Bulls — in partnership with BMO Harris — asked each artist to blend the team’s logo with their distinctive creative style.

And the results are simply amazing.

The hats will be distributed as six separate promotions throughout this season.

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls

The first hat, which was designed by visual artist Louis de Guzman, will be given to the first 10,000 fans at the United Center before the Bulls’ game against the Thunder on Friday.

Take a look at this season’s “Chicago artist hat series”