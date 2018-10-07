Mo Farah wins 2018 Chicago Marathon in 2:05:11

Great Britian’s Mo Farah out-sprinted Ethopian Mosinet Geremew in the closing yards to win the 2018 Chicago Marathon. He finished in 2:05:11 as the two runners separated from the lead pack in the final two miles of the marathon’s 41st running.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist and last year’s Chicago Marathon winner, was unable to defend his title in the men’s field amid the cool and rainy conditions Sunday morning.

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair race in 1:31:34, well off the course record of 1:26:56. Switzerland’s Manuela Schär won the women’s in 1:41:38, short of the course record American Tatyana McFadden set last year of 1:39:15.

Rain spit as runners started in waves completing at 8:35 a.m. Temperatures on the course were in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Of more impact were the north-northeast winds coming off Lake Michigan as runners headed north from the start.

The last time it rained on race day was Oct. 22, 2006. For those wondering, the last Chicago Marathon with snow was Oct. 31, 1993.

Rupp won the 2017 Chicago Marathon in 2:09:20 by beating out Kenya’s Abel Kirui and Bernard Kipyego. Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba led the way for the women’s field a year ago by beating out Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei and the United States’ Jordan Hasay.

2018 Chicago Marathon winners

Men’s elite: Mo Farah, Great Britain

Women’s elite: tbd

Men’s wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk, United States

Women’s wheelchair: Manuela Schär, Switzerland

Satchel Price contributed to this story.