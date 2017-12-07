When it comes to shows around Chicago outdoors, there’s been a few date changes and a few site changes from last show season, so read carefully the show list.
I am missing updates on a couple of the regular club swap meets. If you got them or any other tweaks or additions for this list, even later this winter, please let me know via email at straycasts@sbcglobal.net, on Facebook at Dale Bowman or on Twitter at @BowmanOutside.
The Early Show, the fly-tying show, was last month, but I included it in the overall list. Otherwise, Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show kicks off show season on Friday.
As usual, I arranged the show list by date.
2017-18 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS
Nov. 12: Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and ISA, Mayslake Peabody Estate, Oak Brook
Dec. 8-10: Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.
Jan.5-7: Chicago Muskie Expo, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
Jan. 5-7: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center
Jan. 10-14: Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, McCormick Place South
Jan. 11-14: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
Jan. 19-21: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center
Jan. 25-28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center
Jan. 26-28: The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington
Jan. 28: Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Clinic with Capt. Dan Keating, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor
Feb. 10-11: Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School
Feb. 10-11: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Feb. 15-18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Feb. 16-25: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Feb. 16-18: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
Feb. 17-18: Our World Underwater Chicago Dive & Travel Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare
Feb. 17-18: Capt. Ralph Steiger seminars, details to come
Feb. 18: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School
Feb. 24: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
March 1-4: Northern Illinois Boat Show, New Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake
March 3: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School
March 3: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion
March 3-4: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Community Schools
March 7-11: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.
March 9-11: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
March 9-11: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
March 15-18: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.
March 17: Fish and Hook Sport Show, American Legion Post 13, Plainfield
March 18: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall
March 22-25: Chicago Sports Show, Arlington Park, Arlington Heights
April 24-28: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, nadecoycollectors.org