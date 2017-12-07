Chicago outdoors, show list: Primarily for the winter of 2018

An overview during setup at the Chicago Boat, RV & Show last season. Credit: Dale Bowman

When it comes to shows around Chicago outdoors, there’s been a few date changes and a few site changes from last show season, so read carefully the show list.

I am missing updates on a couple of the regular club swap meets. If you got them or any other tweaks or additions for this list, even later this winter, please let me know via email at straycasts@sbcglobal.net, on Facebook at Dale Bowman or on Twitter at @BowmanOutside.

The Early Show, the fly-tying show, was last month, but I included it in the overall list. Otherwise, Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show kicks off show season on Friday.

As usual, I arranged the show list by date.

2017-18 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS

Nov. 12: Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and ISA, Mayslake Peabody Estate, Oak Brook

Dec. 8-10: Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

Jan.5-7: Chicago Muskie Expo, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 5-7: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 10-14: Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 11-14: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 19-21: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 25-28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 26-28: The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington

Jan. 28: Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Clinic with Capt. Dan Keating, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor

Feb. 10-11: Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School

Feb. 10-11: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 15-18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 16-25: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 16-18: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Feb. 17-18: Our World Underwater Chicago Dive & Travel Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare

Feb. 17-18: Capt. Ralph Steiger seminars, details to come

Feb. 18: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School

Feb. 24: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

March 1-4: Northern Illinois Boat Show, New Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake

March 3: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 3: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

March 3-4: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Community Schools

March 7-11: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

March 9-11: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 9-11: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 15-18: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 17: Fish and Hook Sport Show, American Legion Post 13, Plainfield

March 18: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall

March 22-25: Chicago Sports Show, Arlington Park, Arlington Heights

April 24-28: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, nadecoycollectors.org