Stand-up guy: Chiefs’ playoff loss to Titans a learning experience for Matt Nagy

One of the early indications that Matt Nagy might be the real deal as a head coach and not just a glorified quarterbacks coach or Andy Reid’s valet came at Nagy’s introductory press conference in January at Halas Hall.

Asked about his play-calling culpability in the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-half collapse in a playoff loss to the Titans two days earlier, Nagy didn’t duck the question or deflect the blame. He accepted it head-on and promised to learn from the experience.

After scoring 21 points and gaining 264 yards in the first half against the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs were shut out in the second half after losing tight end Travis Kelce to a concussion — gaining just 61 yards on 20 plays — and lost 22-21. Kareem Hunt, who had led the NFL in rushing in the regular season, had just five carries for 17 yards after the first quarter. Nagy, who had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, quashed rumors that Reid took over the play-calling.

“I called every single play in the second half. I stand by it,” Nagy said emphatically that day in the George “Mugs” Halas Auditorium. “That was a learning situation for me. There are scenarios where I wish I would’ve made some different choices with the play call. For me, that was a failure in my book. But I’ll grow from it, and I’ll learn from it — I promise you that. And I’ll use it as a strength here for me with the Chicago Bears.”

Matt Nagy has guided the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North division title and the Bears' first playoff berth since 2010. The Bears will play the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in a wild-card playoff game Sunday at Soldier Field. | Bruce Kluckhohn/AP photo

So far, so good. With the deft touch that belies his first-year head coach status, Nagy has artfully guided the Bears to a magnificent 12-4 regular season, the NFC North title and their first playoff berth since 2010. And now he can put last year’s experience — however unpleasant — to good use. The Bears play the Eagles (9-7) in a wild-card game at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Chiefs’ collapse against the Titans — and Reid’s 1-4 postseason record with the Chiefs — might be a little disconcerting for some. But after watching Nagy conduct the Bears renaissance season like a maestro, it’s hard to argue he hasn’t learned from those postseason disappointments. One of the themes of Nagy’s rookie season is that he not only has used what he learned from Reid, but enhanced it.

“You learn from any criticism,” Nagy said. “You learn from any self-criticism. And you learn from when you do things the right way, you try to keep going. If you feel … you didn’t run the ball enough in that game … I always self-reflect and [say] ‘How can I get better in these types of situations?’

“So I’m using any of those experiences to make myself a better coach for the players. I think it all circles back to me just trusting myself as a coach and believing in what I feel is the right thing to do. You just got to go with your gut feeling.”

On virtually every facet of managing a football team, Nagy has hit the right note this season. The Bears have met almost every challenge — responding to tough losses, avoiding letdowns, handling long and short weeks, playing three division games in 11 days.

But even Nagy knows the playoffs are different. “It’s an unknown. We don’t know until we get into it.”

His plan this week is to not over-think it. “Just try to not do too much and stay the course,” he said. “Don’t stay up later at night just because it’s the playoffs — why? Just do the normal stuff you’ve been doing. It’s been working. Why do you need to change it now, because it’s the playoffs?

“I think when you start changing things, you’re not being yourself. Now you’re getting into territory that you have no idea how you’re going to react to it. Keep doing the same things.”