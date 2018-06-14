Clevinger strikes out 11 as Indians gain series split with White Sox

Jose Abreu homered in the first.

And that was all for the White Sox offense in their 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Ramirez’ two-run homer against Chris Volstad broke a 2-all tie in the seventh inning, and right-hander Mike Clevinger (5-2) held the Sox to one earned run while striking out 11 over seven innings as the Indians (36-31) gained a split in their four-game series with the Sox (24-43).

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run against Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon. Abreu answered with a two-run, opposite field shot after Yolmer Sanchez reached on an error by second baseman Erik Gonzalez. Abreu (2-for-4) collected his 39th and 40th RBI with the homer, his 11th, to erase the 1-0 deficit. Lindor has 15 homers.

Carlos Rodon is greeted by teammates after pitching his final inning against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rodon hit a batter and walked three in the third, including a free pass to Yan Gomes with the bases loaded that forced in the Indians’ second run. His high pitch count (100, 59 for strikes) prevented him from pitching past the fifth inning for the second time in as many starts this season.

Rodon (3.60 ERA) gave up two hits and three walks and hit two batters. He struck out four.

Ramirez’ homer, with two outs, came against right-hander Chris Volstad to snap the Sox bullpen’s scoreless innings streak at 25 1/3 innings. It was the longest streak by Sox relievers since the 1991 team’s streak of 31 1/3 innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Charlie Tilson led off with a single that trickled off the glove of Gonzalez but was doubled off first base when Ramirez reached up to snag Adam Engel’s soft liner before throwing across the diamond for the second out.

The Indians scored their fifth run when right-hander Juan Minaya, covering first on a ground ball to Abreu at first base, dropped the throw allowing Yan Gomes to score with two outs.