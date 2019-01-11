Cody Parkey: ‘I let the fans, my teammates and the whole organization down’

Reaction to Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s “double-doink” kick went national Friday: he appeared on the “Today” show, ahead of actress Natalie Portman.

In clips shared by the popular NBC morning show — Parkey’s interview won’t air in Chicago until 8:10 a.m. — Parkey said he’s stayed off social media since missing his 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles.

“I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick, because I wanted to make it more than anybody,” he said in clips released by the show. “At the end of the day, I’m going to hold my head high. When things aren’t going my way, I’m going to continue to think positive and keep swinging.”

“As a kicker, you live for those moments – I had a lot of confidence going into that kick…I’m disappointed.” @ChicagoBears kicker @CParkey36 on last Sunday night’s field goal that would’ve sent his team to the next playoff round pic.twitter.com/SEV87eKgs7 Cody Parkey was on the "Today" show. — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2019

Parkey said long snapper Patrick Scales and holder Pat O’Donnell did a “great job.”

“I didn’t know it was tipped or anything,” he said.” I just went down and, I thought I hit a pretty good kick. It felt good off my foot. I’m looking up and I saw it up the upright and the crossbar, and thought, ‘surely it will go in.’ unfortunately it bounced toward me.”