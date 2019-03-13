Kentucky’s John Calipari makes more than Tom Izzo and Bill Self combined

Kentucky’s John Calipari led all NCAA basketball coaches with total compensation of $9.276 million over the last year, according to a survey of coaches’ pay by USA Today. That’s over $2 million more than the second-highest paid coach, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and over $5 million more than the third-highest, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.

In fact, Calipari makes more than Izzo and Kansas’ Bill Self, another of the generation’s most successful coaches, combined. Here’s the top five overall:

John Calipari, Kentucky: $9,276,643 Mike Krzyzewski, Duke: $7,048,206 Tom Izzo, Michigan State: $4,157,562 Tony Bennett, Virginia: $4,150,000 Bill Self, Kansas: $4,066,857

The survey, which includes salaries, bonuses and buyout figures for 77 coaches at the Division I level, shows that 21 college basketball coaches made more than $3 million and 69 made more than $1 million. All but one were paid at least six figures. Poor Johnny Jones, the head coach at Texas Southern, receives a base salary of just $50,000, and missed out on earning any of the $196,667 in potential bonuses that could’ve came his way.

Thirteen of the 14 schools from the Big Ten are included, with the exception being Penn State’s Patrick Chambers. Illinois’ Brad Underwood ranks fifth in the conference in compensation, while Northwestern’s Chris Collins comes in last.

