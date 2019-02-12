Could it be a sign? Manny Machado picks black-and-white gloves for this season

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado sits in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Could it be a sign? Or are some fans reading too far into this megastar free-agent’s every moves?

Either way, the color scheme of Manny Machado’s gloves for this upcoming season is suspicious.

Rawling Sports shared Tuesday on Twitter a collage of photos of Machado’s black-and-white gloves for the 2019 season. Some White Sox fans believe this is the latest sign that he’ll be joining his brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso, and good friend, outfielder Jon Jay, on the South Side this season.

Check out Manny Machado's gloves for this season! Where do you think he is going to play this season? Is the black and white a sign?? #TeamRawlings pic.twitter.com/GO1CNs57UT — Rawlings Sports (@RawlingsSports) February 12, 2019

Machado’s glove reveal comes one day after the star slugger shared a photo of Sox-themed baby booties on his Instagram story. Along with being stamped with the Sox logo, the infant shoes had the numbers “1” and “7” under each foot. It’s important to note that Alonso — whom the Sox acquired in a December trade — is No. 17.

White Sox pitchers and catchers are set to report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, for spring training on Wednesday, while the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 19.

Could Machado sign with the Sox or another team by then? Only time will tell.