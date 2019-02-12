Could it be a sign? Manny Machado picks black-and-white gloves for this season
Could it be a sign? Or are some fans reading too far into this megastar free-agent’s every moves?
Either way, the color scheme of Manny Machado’s gloves for this upcoming season is suspicious.
Rawling Sports shared Tuesday on Twitter a collage of photos of Machado’s black-and-white gloves for the 2019 season. Some White Sox fans believe this is the latest sign that he’ll be joining his brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso, and good friend, outfielder Jon Jay, on the South Side this season.
Machado’s glove reveal comes one day after the star slugger shared a photo of Sox-themed baby booties on his Instagram story. Along with being stamped with the Sox logo, the infant shoes had the numbers “1” and “7” under each foot. It’s important to note that Alonso — whom the Sox acquired in a December trade — is No. 17.
White Sox pitchers and catchers are set to report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, for spring training on Wednesday, while the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 19.
Could Machado sign with the Sox or another team by then? Only time will tell.