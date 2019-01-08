Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz will miss rest of 2018-19 season with knee injury

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) and Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season due to a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATE: #Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz will be sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a lower-body injury. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 8, 2019

Schmaltz had been on injured reserve with a lower-body injury since Jan. 3. He last appeared in the team’s 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights just before the turn of the calendar.

This is the second big blow to the Coyotes’ roster this season. They’re already without starting goalie Antti Raanta, who is sidelined indefinitely as he underwent surgery in December for a lower-body injury.

Schmaltz, 22, appeared to be on the upswing since he was traded to the Coyotes from the Blackhawks for forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini. In 17 games, he notched 14 points (five goals, nine assists). Before that, Schmaltz only had 11 points in 23 games.

Schmaltz has scored 34 goals and posted 71 assists over the last two-plus seasons. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason.