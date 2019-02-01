Cubs agree to terms with reliever Tony Barnette

The Cubs agreed to terms with reliever Tony Barnette on Friday to a one-year contract worth $750,000 with an incentives package and a $3 million club option for 2020.

Barnette, 35, spent the last three seasons with the Rangers. Last season, he went 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA in 26⅓ innings before being sidelined by a strained right shoulder.

This move comes after the Cubs added Brad Brach to their bullpen as he agreed on a one-year, $4.35 million contract on Jan. 24.

With the addition of Barnette, the Cubs’ 40-man roster stands at 39. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 12.