02/01/2019, 03:22pm

Cubs agree to terms with reliever Tony Barnette

By Madeline Kenney
The Cubs agreed to terms with reliever Tony Barnette on Friday to a one-year contract worth $750,000 with an incentives package and a $3 million club option for 2020.

Barnette, 35, spent the last three seasons with the Rangers. Last season, he went 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA in 26⅓ innings before being sidelined by a strained right shoulder.

This move comes after the Cubs added Brad Brach to their bullpen as he agreed on a one-year, $4.35 million contract on Jan. 24.

With the addition of Barnette, the Cubs’ 40-man roster stands at 39. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tony Barnette works against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 11-3. | Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

